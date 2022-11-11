True patriots study the issue. Does research then vote who they believe is best for the country. Whether it be red or blue. A true patriot always vote.
Two evils
Your daily reminder; fascism is much worse than inflation.
Sam Graves wins
I don’t live there anymore but wondered what he’d done to improve health care, immigration reform, Social Security and Medicare funding. He’s been vocal on those topics but does he offer any solutions?
Obviously the people like him.
He wasn’t for the radical leftists ideas and that is good enough for me.
Impact of pandemic
The pandemic and Trumputin’s policies killed the economy.
Election reaction
It amazes me that people who run on zero policy position can win an election simply by saying their opponent is bad, with no evidence at all.
Does this mean the crime rate in St. Joseph will go down? This tax rate and now the police can’t be harassing people over a dime bag, one would expect a significant reduction.
It’s a $1.07 for every $10 you spend in every shopping district now. You may not care about throwing money down a dark hole, but I do.
It’s a sad day in politics when Democrats, such as myself, are glad that Republicans are winning.
I’m pretty sure money was given to the police before. I don’t know the cents on the dollar but I can see that it didn’t make a bit of difference.
Energy production
Republicans need only to unleash energy production. Something Biden refuses to do.
I can’t wait to read the complaints by those who also want lower taxes.
Snow removal
Perhaps MoDOT should reconsider its approach to snow removal. Many states wait until the snow is done to plow it.
