Conspiracy theories

Bilderberger ?? Tree excretions ?? The fantasyland of IYC is in full swing, nutcases abound.

Election passions

People need to look at the Democrat platform and what it proposes. Their goal for our nation is 180 degrees from the proposals of our Founding Fathers. What they want is control of every aspect of our lives. Hopefully there are enough sane people left in our nation to reject their platform.

Trump keeps saying he will turn the economy around! He already turned Obama’s booming economy into a recession!

Biden.. gaffe after gaffe after gaffe in Pennsylvania... race

is tightening and Biden is exploding.

For a debate to be truly fair, each participant should be asked the same question and given equal time to reply.

I prefer a president who isn’t scared of Lesley Stahl.

Teachers as essential

A total farce by SJSD. This puts them right in the front. If they can’t return fast enough, they’ll be told that they are essential and to get back to work.

If the person at Walmart is essential and making $12/hr, I think teachers can be labeled essential.

I go to work every day. Stop overreacting.

Legislative endorsements

These are all my picks, too! Great people, and they’re running absolutely positive campaigns.

I’ll never understand why St. Joseph saw Bill Falkner run the city the way he did, and then gave him a promotion.

Conversion

therapy ban

So give it up and focus on roads, homelessness and drugs instead of something that isn’t even happening.

What parent would allow their child to go through that?

It’s a shame that in this day and age conversion therapy isn’t banned all together. Write a bill to stop it altogether, pass it, move on and fix the roads.

The Trump train

It was great to see all the support of families out cheering along driveways as we drove by.

Nothing burgers. Nobody cares but them, and they’re not influencing anybody to vote Trump.

Love this!!! I sure wish I could have gone.

Sickening — are they serving Kool-Aid?

Future of movies

Prices are through the roof for one thing... maintaining COVID compliance will be tough. I know my family would be better off watching a movie at home.

COVID has nothing to do with them struggling. Look at the prices they charge for tickets & stale popcorn.

Washington dysfunction

No more stimulus or checks. Thank Speaker Pelosi, a nutty Democrat.