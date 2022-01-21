Blame someone
NASA announces a shortage of astronauts….Republicans immediately blame Biden!
Year of Biden
What a year federal government incompetence has yielded. A year ago consumer prices were rising at an annual rate of 1.4%; today the Biden administration can lay claim to an annual inflation rate of 7% and all the economic signals point to even more discouraging news ahead for consumers. Biden tries to pass it off as “cyclical,” just “a bump in the road,” platitudes even his liberal media allies are tiring of.
Get over it
These are the people that are so gullible as to believe elections were subverted right in front of everyone despite Trump’s own administration calling them the most secure in history. When one or two court cases are tossed, I could understand the concern. But when 60 are tossed, it’s clear. There is zero evidence of fraud in this election. Trump accomplished what he set out to accomplish since 2016, which is to undermine the election process. He makes a claim of “rigged” and you all jump on board and nod your heads like a bunch of bobble head dolls on Frank White day at the “K.” Get over it. Trump lost in a free and fair election.
Name game
In that venomous screed delivered at an Atlanta college Biden also called those who disagree with his leftist political views on legislation “domestic enemies.” But, this is just in the Democrat “family tradition.” Biden’s rhetoric in Atlanta was reminiscent of Obama’s address when he labeled as “stupid and lazy” those Americans who dissented from his global climate change alarmism. And Hillary, when she found her poll numbers heading south, named those supporting her opponent a “basket of deplorables.” Ouch, that one really hurt!
One for one
The COVID-19 pandemic has made me realize how many incredibly selfish people there are in this country.
School closures
To help parents who need schools for child care — It’s time for employers to step up and make it possible for employees to bring children to work, even providing on-site child care.
Armed grocery guards
Every business should have armed security. It is a much needed, full-time position. Employees with numerous job duties simply don’t have time to monitor loss prevention plus entitled customers.
