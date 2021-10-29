Six-figure jobs
No one I know, not a single person, has found one of these unicorns ... how many were imported out of towners sent to admin the local crop of humans?
Mask vote
Thank you to those St. Joseph school board members who found the strength to vote the mask mandate be lifted…great job!! Thank you!!!
Why wouldn’t they wait until the vaccine is approved for children?
Well dang ... I am still waiting for those “spikes” from all the maskless football game attendees that have been going around all over the country.
Tax abatements
Those who say this is a bad idea... read the article. The companies involved are spending millions of dollars on these projects that they might not have spent without the incentives. Cities, like businesses, sometimes have to spend money to make money.
Debating Jan. 6
“Coups are not just tanks rolling in the streets. It’s an illegal attempt to overturn the will of the people to retain political power. And if the organizers of the failed coup are not punished, what’s to stop them from attempting another…?”
Joe Biden’s
spending plan
Biden ran his campaign on “giveaways.” Like Obama, and of course all these giveaways are popular freebies. .. be glad there’s a couple of senators that have a tad bit of common sense.
Old SJSD vehicles
Everyone employed by the SJSD doesn’t need to be riding around in a new vehicle. Nothing wrong with a little rust and mileage.
Looking for subs
Fast food pays better than being a substitute. If they paid subs and full-time teachers a real wage they wouldn’t have an issue filling the roles.
On socialism
There are precious few people who are using the word “socialism” who actually know what it is. The U.S. is nowhere near a socialist country. And even a guy like Bernie Sanders is not advocating for pure socialism. Y’all need to stop with lies.
On school security
My question is ... why do we have metal detectors at football games, but not at the schools? Where they spend the majority of a day.
Council goes green
Limit emissions locally? So no more city vehicles sitting at idle for long periods? Less/shorter meetings? City Hall warmer in the summer & colder in the winter? Stop low turnout elections by holding them in November instead of April?
