Online comments from readers Aug 19, 2022 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Police payThey deserve better pay and more help.Harsher punishment for the criminals needs to be addressed, also.Bus changesWhat would be great is making sure people actually have transportation during the night so they can go to work or come from the late night shift to go home.So glad to hear the addition for Specialty Industries. That is hugely important. Thank you.School attendanceI remember kids aspiring to get the good attendance award.Gas pricesGas is not down $1. It’s still up $2. The reason is the midterm elections are on the horizon.Ask yourself if this is due to an increase in supply or decrease in demand. The latter is a symptom of worse things.Krug CastleWe are more concerned with the miles of walking trails then the beauty of the past.School fundingToo bad we couldn’t just fully fund the education system. But our elected state officials are too busy trying to defund the school system and send the money to private schools via vouchers instead.Thoughts on Liz CheneyShe has integrity but still votes with Trump. Not sure that would be good for the country, but she is in a small group of politicians that has integrity and believes in truth.All you’ve got to do to be a viable Republican candidate these days is perpetuate the Big Lie of a stolen election. Trumpism is the coin of the realm, not conservatism.Well lookee here —what goes around comes around — hang on thar’ Lizzie, hang on!Riverfront debateYou just sunk Downtown with this decision. Developing the riverfront brings folk to Downtown.Downtown thrived for years without a usable non-industrial riverfront. The railroad tracks have blocked off Downtown from the river since the Civil War.Blame gameTrump is now blaming his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, for not returning the classified documents he has stolen. Who could’ve seen this coming?So how did Trump declassify secret documents if the FBI hadn’t planted them yet? Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Punishment Transportation Bus Work Transports Criminal Police Pay Comment Award Attendance Election Latter Politics Beauty Trail Mark Meadows Education System Trump Official State Document Lizzie Trumpism Downtown Riverfront Railroad Track × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Education MWSU reflects optimism on incoming enrollment data Business High volume of jobs available in Northwest Missouri Local News Information from COVID-19 process could help in future Courts Ex-employee files discrimination lawsuit against Triumph More Local News → 1:35 A beautiful and cooler weekend 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.