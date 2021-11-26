Emphasis on autos
We should seize this opportunity to challenge the past century of auto-oriented planning and emphasize walking, cycling and transit use over driving. Not only would people’s quality of life improve, but if we’re serious about taking on the climate crisis, we need to significantly reduce the number of cars and SUVs on the road — regardless of what powers them.
Two sections
Over many years, after living in two cities, several of our family doctors have offered waiting rooms with two sections: for well and sick children at pediatricians’ offices, and for well and sick areas for all patients at primary care offices. Why not return to that safer, healthier practice in this pandemic age? Just put up dividers in existing waiting rooms to separate vaccinated and unvaccinated parents. Makes sense to me.
Available jobs
St. Joe is so backwards. Spoiled Americans won’t do this hard work. Then the hater, closet racists say immigrants come here to steal our jobs, right? Entitled yokels. These are good paying jobs for St. Joe.
Rising prices
Inflation can also be the result of increased consumer demand. But let’s not let a complicated issue remain complicated. It’s better for people to just grab onto a simple answer and be mostly wrong.
New Chamber president
They made the best choice.
Future of I-229
I remember when it was built in sections. It’s hard to believe tearing it down is being discussed.
Keep it, maintain it, so many of us use it daily.
Teacher time off
You work five days a week and you get vacation. Sounds like a job with all the benefits others get except for one. You get a whole week off for Thanksgiving instead of two days like other jobs with benefits. So you can get “refreshed” and a “break.” I thought that was called “weekends.”
This is much deserved time off for all the teachers.
Parents’ bill of rights
This has been a narrative on the right, but now on steroids — attack and demonize schools.
As a parent you have the right to know what your children have been exposed to.
