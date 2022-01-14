History of claims
And let’s not forget that his claims of rigged elections go back to 2016. He claimed 3-5 million illegal votes were cast without evidence. Low information, poorly educated cult members started buying the lie then.
Asked
If the shot does not prevent, cure or stop the transmission, what is the purpose in getting it? No one seems to be able to answer that with any cognitive response that makes sense.
Answered
You get the vaccine to lessen the symptoms if, let’s say, most of your community is unvaccinated and continues to get sick around you. Vaccines provide a memory response to COVID so it lessens the illness.
Remembering Jimmy Albright
One of the nicest men ever.
COVID debate
A disease so deadly you need to get tested to even know if you have it.
You don’t know if you have HIV unless you get tested. Same goes for just about any other serious illness. Shame someone can’t take you around to people on ventilators so you can tell them “it’s just the flu, get up.”
Property taxes
Higher taxes is nothing to be proud of. Meanwhile our senior citizens can’t afford their own prescriptions because property taxes are eating up their fixed incomes.
“There’s too many potholes!”
“Crime is outrageous in this town. Where are the cops?”
“I never see a snow plow running!”
“Why can’t they keep all three high schools?”
Fewer felonies
Too many deals made to lower the charge is the reason, not less crime.
Jan. 6 remembered
What a great speech by President Biden and company on the truth about democracy and Trump’s attempt to overthrow it! It’s too bad that Cult 45 will never get it, they are so used to believing the lies of The Former Big Loser and his Do-Nothing Republican followers they can‘t change. As a nation, the only way forward is to defeat Trumpism. And to do that, we need to hold Trump to account. It must be done.
If one wants to really see what an insurrection really looks like just read the news and see the videos on Kazakhstan. Otherwise please read a history book to see what an insurrection is and what it entails.
Thoughts on Hawley
He should be silent since his behavior only added to the violence that day! Shame on you. You don’t speak for Missouri!
