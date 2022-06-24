The only thing falling faster than Biden on his bike is the old codger’s approval rating.
Biden has done nothing to cause the price of gas to rise. The oil companies are making a fortune on the backs of working people. Oil companies received around $10 billion for pandemic relief. During this time they started to shut down 200 offshore wells. They are currently sitting on more then 9,000 leases that are not being used.
But if Biden issued government control on the price companies charged for gas, y’all would cry about socialism. So… pick one?
Remembering Stobbs
Larry Stobbs was an outstanding mayor. Whether you agreed with him or not, you knew where he stood. He was a man of integrity.
He truly cared about St. Joe, the people who lived here and employees of the city. One of the best mayors we’ve had. People always knew where they stood with him. No pretense with Larry. He will definitely be missed. My sincerest condolences to his family.
All things Jan. 6
I’d rather see a president fail to execute a bike dismount than one trying to execute his VP.
So to show Democrats how to be peaceful you are going to smack them in the head? There you are folks, Republican intelligence on display. The sad thing is that none of them see any problem with this statement. Goes right along with the thought process that to stop gun violence is to have more guns.
Biden is out of touch with Americans regarding the economy. They couldn’t care less about Jan. 6 when they are struggling with exorbitant gas and food prices, no baby formula, 401(k) investments tanking, our youth being killed by illegal drugs crossing the border, looming recession, etc.
The U.S. will survive inflation. We’ll survive gas prices. Even shortages of formula and other food items and goods and services. We won’t survive direct attacks on our democracy.
Chiefs to return
I hope they stick around. It’s great for the local economy.
Second Amendment protection
Well, just ban gun laws.
Enforce the laws
Traffic enforcement in general needs to be implemented again. Temp tags, no tags, improper plates or registration, speeding, motorcycle dirt bikes, packs of motorcyclists, etc. All need to be checked! Enforce what’s already on the books!
New nursing coordinator
Congratulations St. Joseph School District, you have made an excellent choice.
