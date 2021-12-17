Afghan exit
Biden did the right thing getting out. Trump effectively didn’t have a plan to bring all Americans including troops, contractors and diplomats home safely. If you think there wouldn’t have been a fiasco if Trump was in charge of it you are quite delusional.
Cost of cooling
Yes and they plan to cut other projects to pay off this $6.5 million.
Vote to cut funds without a thorough evaluation of what can be pushed back and what cannot?
Everyone that has commented so far on this does not understand scale! Or scale and price! Or scale, price and availability! If your house requires an HVAC system that cost 5k for 2,500 sqft., scale that to size for the buildings in project and $6.5 (million) sounds big and scary but that price is not even guaranteed unless check is written. Sit on your hands, this project will be $8-plus (million) short in another year.
Here comes Omicron
This variant is very mild and NOT deadly, so go ahead and live life and stop listening to the media that loves to keep saying the sky is falling go into hiding!
MAP scores
The school district absolutely must pass a policy that prohibits forcing teachers to pass all students regardless of academic achievements!
AG on masks
Well then expect to go back to remote learning if you can’t play by the rules. There has to be quarantines otherwise there would not be enough teachers and staff in the building.
Does he realize how bad COVID is now in some of these schools? This isn’t about him and his Senate run, this is about the health and safety of our children!
The Missouri attorney general continues to show his lack of medical knowledge.
Biden’s accomplishments
It’s hard to print a story about Biden when very few call in a story about Biden and his accomplishments. Seems like you and others would rather bash former President Trump that say anything about Biden. Wonder why that is.
BBB would literally cost less than half per year of what our defense budget is. Closing tax loopholes so the rich and corporations pay their fair share of taxes could pay for most of it. Why do people hate the other people of this country? Most other civilized countries have robust support for parents through time off, tax incentives, etc.
Possum for president
I don’t care if they elect roadkill in 2024, just so long as Trump or any Cult45 member doesn’t get elected.
Cover the spread
You mean to tell me that all of that betting I do with my bookie isn’t legal?!?
