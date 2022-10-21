Too many people care about places that are adding no value to the city as a whole. While historic buildings are cool, they also cost a lot to maintain due to age issues and they offer no real benefit to the city if they sit vacant. Tear it down and just make it into a lot, D&G needs the parking space anyhow.
Another challenge is that a fine in municipal court (I think the current max allowed by the state is $450), isn’t enough of an incentive to force someone to fix up a building that may cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to rehab.
New KCI terminal
They are destroying the best airport in the world. It was where if you didn’t have luggage you could be at the curb two minutes after leaving the aircraft.
Fatal crashes down
This is wonderful news! So what I’m hearing is there is no problem here because it’s better than it was last year, so go ahead and play on your phones and do your makeup and hair as you drive because we are 13% ahead of the game.
Trouble in the UK
Conservative Liz Truss is under fire for her handling of the economy. It didn’t take long for people to see her disastrous tax break and trickle-down theory is nothing but lies. But that seems to be the only thing Republicans think of here, tax breaks according to them is the cure-all for every problem. No doubt that’s what they will say is the fix for inflation.
Substitute qualifications
I think it’s all about the show of attendance, more than the quality of the education. It’s not good for the future.
Graves seeks
re-election
The only thing Graves cares about is increasing his own piggy bank. He’s never done anything to directly benefit his constituents unless it’s benefited himself more.
Isn’t that all politicians?
Anti-Semitic tropes
Now Trump is making threatening remarks to American Jews. Evangelicals just nod along.
Social Security benefits
Yeah but everything is going sky high so what’s going to be the difference?
Environmental justice
“Environmental justice experts.” Who is that and who bestowed that esteemed title upon them?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.