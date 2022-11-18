Paperboy statute

Kudos to the entire dream team involved with Central High School’s 2022 production of “Mary Poppins.” Opening night offered top-notch acting, singing, dancing, musicians, backdrops, props, sound/lighting, makeup, costumes, directing, ticketing, hospitality, marketing, volunteers, school support for the arts, engineering behind the flights through the air, family support, etc. I hope I didn’t leave anyone out…as kudos are deserved by all!

