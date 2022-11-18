Kudos to the entire dream team involved with Central High School’s 2022 production of “Mary Poppins.” Opening night offered top-notch acting, singing, dancing, musicians, backdrops, props, sound/lighting, makeup, costumes, directing, ticketing, hospitality, marketing, volunteers, school support for the arts, engineering behind the flights through the air, family support, etc. I hope I didn’t leave anyone out…as kudos are deserved by all!
Not so nice
I was reading the 2012 GOP autopsy report that they spent a lot of time on after the Romney defeat. It stated that their path to victory was to make a serious outreach to women, African Americans, Asians, Hispanics and gay voters. They were sure their policies were sound and that they just needed to be softer in their presentation of their ideas. It seems that all that was forgotten in this last election. They are just not nice people.
Snow preparation
Thank you city crews.
Mental health shortages
So true! It’s sad we have to turn people away because there are no providers.
Judge Marquart
Great and fair judge. Retirement earned.
Ready to Crumbl!
Awesomeness.
Let’s go.
Time to bulk up for hibernation.
Just another franchised chain.
New coffee
shop in town
Love what this family has done for this town! Thank you for continuing to help St. Joseph grow.
Can’t wait to try it!
Lots of leaves
Please don’t just blow them in the street, people!
Mid-Buch students to Carnegie Hall
Outstanding achievement.
Brainwashed women?
Hawley says Dems have brainwashed women to stay single, truth is there just isn’t enough Democrat men to go around so some women would rather be single then married to a racist, bigoted, lying, misogynistic loser Republican. No brainwashing needed, just an IQ above 80.
Grifter in chief
“He didn’t need the money…”
“He donated his paycheck to charity…”
“Look at what he gave up to become president…”
Turns out the grifter y’all voted for made $1.7 billion (with a “b”) while he was president, hundreds of millions of that at taxpayer expense.
And not one of you has the integrity to say you were wrong.
