Biden and polls
Poll after poll shows widespread support for both the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the Build Back Better agenda. But if you keep listening to the lies of the do-nothing Republicans, things will never get better for Americans.
Latest poll shows that trust in Biden has been in a steady decline since late May. The erosion may have been hastened by Biden’s recent decision to enact vaccine mandates for federal government employees and workers in private companies. That’s a reversal from last December, when Biden said that he wouldn’t demand that COVID-19 vaccines be mandatory.
Vaccine mandates
See how quickly it changes? Heroes to zeros in the government’s eyes. Insane isn’t it?
I don’t understand why the COVID vaccine is becoming mandatory for employment when the flu shot’s always been optional with the choice to decline and mask up during peak season?
I hope you’ve also read the devastating testimonials of the former antivaxxers who caught COVID & have pled with folks — while in their deathbeds — to get the shot.
Mess we’re in
My parents taught me never to throw things out of a car window. We saved our trash to throw away at home. So if all parents would teach their children that the world is not a trash can, as my parents taught me, our streets and parking lots would show that we cared. Parents, it’s up to you!
Please bring back “mess of the week.”
Shortages of everything
Communist countries start out with shortages & people beg to get essentials. If you thought the toilet paper grab was bad — just wait….
In our case, it’s capitalism.
Botched mayoral endorsements
What’s a “practice page”? The URL on the screen shot you posted surely doesn’t have any hallmarks of a beta test, nor was the page watermarked as such.
Metal detectors
at games
That’s smart. This should stop a lot of this stupid that’s going on
Juvenile crime
The amount of youth that continues to commit crimes in this town is off the chart. I had a group of children break into one of my apartments after they broke in a month ago.
Central-Lafayette game
Awesome game last night. Both schools played well! Fun to watch!
