Storm rolls through
Our vehicle was put on its side when the storm came through last night. It sustained a lot of damage on the driver’s side.
This is terrible. Hope no one was hurt.
I slept through it. Didn’t even know until I saw this.
Lake Contrary’s woes
You call this a “lake?” This is more like a puddle, it’s only roughly 6 feet deep.
Leave Lake Contrary alone. Let nature take it course. The lake is an oxbow returning to the rich bottomland from where it came. Spending money to even slow the inevitable is a fool’s errand.
Trump support
Go around town and ask 100 people who they voted for in 2020. I guarantee you won’t have Biden winning the majority of your polling. The Trump voters will proudly say Trump. The Biden voters will either say it’s none of your business, or the will lie and say Trump!
Biden support
I voted for Biden. Absolutely. But then, I would’ve voted for roadkill over Trump, and been proud to say that as well.
How do you milk sheep? Pretend the election was stolen and ask for donations.
Trump and Ukraine
If Trump had been successful with his big lie, would we be sending arms to Ukrainians or Russians?
Chiefs move?
Put it near the Legends! I could be there in 15 minutes from Parkville.
Tear the K down, build a state-of-the-art football stadium with a retractable roof.
Changing times
Go back to standard time. That is the way God would want it.
This is worrisome, with all the missing children, and having children, my grandchildren wait on their school bus, and walk to bus stop in the dark, I for one don’t agree with this idea at all.
Two years of COVID
Thanks to our health department director. Many of us appreciate your efforts.
Attracting doctors
We need more doctors because we can’t keep the ones we have now.
A new song
The Hunter Biden laptop people are now telling us we can’t hold the activities of Clarence Thomas’ wife against him.
Fixing Krug Park
I drive through the park every morning after my breakfast. They have been doing a good job. I would like to see all the graffiti cleaned off the limestone. Maybe I can try and find some volunteers to help with that part.
Northwest title
Totally great game and season, congratulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.