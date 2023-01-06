Placeholder megaphone

Double standards

Typical spewage from the bellyachers. When Democrats are stubborn, they are “principled.” When conservatives are, they are “reckless.” When the Democrats want to push us farther to the extreme left, they are “progressive,” when conservatives want to push us back to the right, to more limited government, they are “extremists.”

