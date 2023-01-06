Typical spewage from the bellyachers. When Democrats are stubborn, they are “principled.” When conservatives are, they are “reckless.” When the Democrats want to push us farther to the extreme left, they are “progressive,” when conservatives want to push us back to the right, to more limited government, they are “extremists.”
Political satire
If the U.S. House of Representatives doesn’t elect a speaker within 48 hours, our independence as a nation is automatically revoked and we become a British colony again. So, I hope you all like nationalized health care and chicken tikka masala. Plans to cancel the Super Bowl and replace it with cricket are already underway. Friendly reminder, be careful ordering biscuits and gravy in the new colony.
Hawaiian
Bros coming
Yes! I’m so excited to have more food variety in St. Jo.
I love me some Hawaiian Bros!!
We need a Runza
Why not a Runza?
You have Runza’s number?
Need for interpreters
It is a fact that until school districts improve pay for bilingual workers, there will be no change. Last month, they published a position for the new enrollment center seeking a bilingual person at a rate of $16 per hour. However, in our town’s factories, an unskilled worker currently starts at between $20 to $22 per hour. An interpretation service costs between $40 to $65 per hour. What about offering a rate of $25 per hour for bilingual positions? I can guarantee that there would be many candidates. The problem is how the system works. Olathe Public Schools has over 25 interpreters, how are they able to have the staff and we do not?
It is unfortunate to know that we are not treating thy neighbor how we treat ourselves! We should be welcoming, and we should be teaching children the values of morals. ESL classes are needed. More bilingual teachers are needed.
Utility bills
That’s ridiculous! People can’t afford their outrageous bills now! Someone stop Evergy.
Are we going to get any relief from our outrageous sewer bills?
Hillyard Inc. recognition
Congratulations! Very difficult in this economy to succeed let alone accomplish such a feat!
