Satire lives
In his latest attack on a fictional character beloved by children, Sen. Ted Cruz has lambasted Bob the Builder for spreading what the legislator called “blatant pro-infrastructure propaganda.”
All about winning
The Do-Nothing Republicans actually like the Build Back Better bill, they just don’t want to give Biden a win. They will cheat and lie at the cost of the American people.
Misplaced priorities
Voters think that the Democrats are too focused on equality and fairness and not enough on people like them. Democrats used to look out for working-class voters. Now, they despise them. That contempt has not gone unnoticed.
Heating costs
I’m not sure how Spire thinks customers will be able to handle such an increase!
Sad to make an increase of this size. A lot of people can’t afford the high cost of electric and heat now. Not to mention the absolute ridiculous sewer bill!
A lot of people will be cold this winter ... prayers for our community.
Future of I-229
They want it fixed. People want it fixed. This is just about stupid.
This vote means absolutely nothing. The bridge and highway and the land it runs over is MoDOT and they can do whatever they want. They are extending the courtesy to discuss it with all interested parties, but ultimately, they can do what they want.
School mask policies
Considering that my daughter has been in quarantine two different times since school has started, I could stand behind this.
Do you want to go into surgery where doctors and nurses wear no masks?
Trucker age limit
So putting inexperienced drives who have never driven in snow or ice in a truck?
Redistricting
Just let a computer algorithm do it. It’s the most fair and least partisan.
City leadership
Hire people from this community who care about it. Most outsiders view this city as a stepping stone.
COVID results
It’s almost like more people get sick around this time of year.
Vaccine mandate
A court just halted President Biden’s vaccine mandate for health-care workers in Missouri. This is big news. The federal government shouldn’t be strong-arming medical providers into firing health care workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.