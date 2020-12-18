GOP questions election

I love it when certain people think they are smarter than the Supreme Court! Don’t you think if there was actual proof it would have been submitted and proven by now? Trump has people brainwashed and that’s a shame!

Let’s commit to looking forward. News like this doesn’t deserve our attention.

I guess all the court cases and the Supreme Court means nothing to these guys? I will remember this stunt next time Falkner is up for election.

Falkner, seriously, why are you wasting time on this?

Hey, maybe California will sue to overturn our state’s results. We could get rid of Parson and Graves.

If there’s no merit to the claim, you all have nothing to worry about, right?

Herzog’s legacy

This is a wonderful legacy of a great man!

COVID death toll

Condolences to the families, especially at the holiday season. Please ignore the horrible comments.

I’m not minimizing the death, I’m ridiculing the fear.

Is it really fear or being a good human being to look out for another?

COVID vaccine

You will never put this vaccine in my or anyone in my family’s body.

Great. Thanks for the update. Hope you stay well.

Liberal media blasted Trump’s claim of “a vaccine” by the end of the year. They said it was “impossible.” It is the same year, and people are receiving the vaccine. No apologies. No corrections. Thank you President Trump!

Failing grades

Learning is hard. Student has to be motivated to overcome problems. School system’s job is to make education available. Students’ job is to make himself/herself available to the opportunity. That’s the family’s task

and priority.

I have one daughter doing virtual and one daughter doing in-person. Both are seniors and both are struggling. It’s just a tough year for everyone. I’m having to involve myself way more in their schooling than in years past, which is hard working a full time job, but we are getting a plan in place for second semester — both are going to do virtual.

Closing Benton

Our district is so far behind when it comes to our high schools. If you don’t agree, clearly you don’t travel outside of this city.

Leave our schools and our kids alone.

No matter what SJSD does, it won’t make everyone happy. They will get resistance regardless, from me included if they go in a certain direction. So, what is the answer? I don’t envy them.

An upbeat note

The Democrats will be the death of this great country. Sad to watch!

We need to take care of ourselves and our vets first! You think we have disease, poverty, crime, unemployment now. Just wait for the Biden administration. Lord help us all!