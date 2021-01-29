Case for conviction

It goes to accountability and this president must be held accountable for breaking the law by inciting a riot and causing death and destruction at our nation’s capital. Kids can understand that.

What a week

Biden’s first week: 25,000 pipeline jobs lost, 52,000 oil worker jobs lost, $1.6 billion dollars in income lost (mostly union jobs). Lost jobs for border wall workers will add to the toll. Rescinded Trump moves to reduce the cost of insulin and epinephrine (donations from pharmaceutical manufacturers?) Illegals will now be counted in determining representation in Congress. A huge caravan from central America is approaching the border (assured by liberal operatives that they will be able to cross the border). How many jobs will they take from citizens? All of this in Biden’s first week. Imagine the havoc still to come!

Just read that Warren Buffett owns the railway that is in direct competition with this pipeline. His railroad ships oil at the rate of $30/barrel. Buffet donates millions to the DNC. The pipeline costs $10/barrel.

Create new jobs in the renewable fuel industry! Make this our goal instead of further destroying the environment all for the sake of big oil!

Biden will be focusing on clean and renewable energy sources. Losing these jobs will not be a huge impact due to new jobs being created through solar and wind resources.

Good luck pushing your car up a hill with wind power.

Vaccine chaos

Monday morning we decided to call Mosaic and Health Dept. to get the vaccine and informed by Mosaic operator need go to website, therefore did and it was posted list full, check later. I did several times Monday and then again this a.m. Believe public should have been informed in article today waiting list was full and some insight should have been told when it might be open. Additionally, I called health department and received phone mail, check back later part of February? Again, public needs to be better informed.

Gone in 7 minutes!

No spots available.

Audit yourself

And they were hired by the city to audit itself, so no wonder nothing was found.

Future of schools

The school doesn’t make the student smarter, it’s the staff of good teachers and the parents of the children.

I support this 100%. Investing in our children is an investment in our community.

I’m torn in my thinking. I am all in if they want to build two new high schools, but not sure one is enough even with the reno(vation) of Central. But again they need to have the ENTIRE plan laid out for the public, meaning district lines that will be redrawn, facility upgrades, amenities, sports facilities, before the put this on the ballot.