Bill to end transportation mask mandate
It won’t go anywhere. The House won’t pass it. Schumer won’t bring it to the floor for a vote in the Senate. And Biden wouldn’t sign a bill overturning his own executive order.
He’s just trying to get attention and cater to his uneducated base.
This is a mistake, too many people get on buses that are sickly.
Billionaire space race
Burn that fuel, that they don't want us to have for our vehicles.
They were in space for 10 minutes. It takes longer than that for most people to eat a sandwich and bag of potato chips.
CRT in Missouri
I think it is needed. Why is it we were never taught about the 1921 massacre that destroyed the Greenwood community near Tulsa? That is only one example of many. Why weren’t we taught about many more contributions made by African-Americans throughout history? Or that all the confederate monuments weren’t erected until the 1960s? Like it or not, we have not been fully educated.
I was a History major in college and I have a law degree. I hadn’t heard of critical race theory until about 6 weeks ago. This is just another fake threat made up by certain politicians to rile people up.
Missouri vaccine incentive
It’s a sad state of affairs that it takes incentives to get people to use common sense and do the right thing.
$9,000,000 taxpayer dollars plus costs of administration. I don’t know what’s more depressing. The thought of dying from the China Flu or our tax dollars being used like a bounty.
Too late and too little. Parsons, Trump and Carlson have politicalized this and caused excess deaths.
Appeals process vs. medical dispensaries
It's time to give decriminalize marijuana and it's time to release those people incarcerated by this medicine and natural remedy that can be used for an array of things we are living in the year 2021, not 1921 it's better to produce something here than it coming from a different part of the world where it's possibly full of mercury among other drugs in it.
300 unfiled warrants
Ask Judge Boeh how many times he assesses the warrant fee on people who end up having warrants….I guarantee it isn’t often. He also fails to hold repeat offenders accountable. Pretty easy to talk crap on the officers actually arresting for the warrants, but failing to hold the criminals responsible.
