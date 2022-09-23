I cannot muster up any sympathy for those that knew what he was, and for those that did not step in and fight for this little girl. May Jozlyn find a beautiful place to just be a happy little spirit and someday know how many unknown people hold her dear.
It’s so sad this has happened to the little girl. If this man had mental issues or had a bad drug problem what was this young girl doing in his care? I just don’t get it.
No one stepped up and protected her.
Opposing views
That is how so-called progressives operate, by silencing those who express opposing views rather than by debating with them. From media editorial boards to college campuses to school board meetings and now to the DOJ, divergent opinions are now no longer labeled “dissent,” but rather deemed domestic terrorism to be quelled at any cost to individual liberties.
Different view is fine, it’s the liars that we correct.
If you Trumputinist would post facts then you wouldn’t be corrected, sorry for the harsh tone of the corrections but we are all tired of Trumputinism’s lies and misinformation. I like IYC, it shows you how many MAGA idiots that are still out there needing the facts.
Isn’t that special?
Trump requested a “Special Master” and now won’t cooperate with that person. Great guy you all chose to elect.
St. Joe progress
We shopped at St. Joe today. Drove past Mo West college and the now Mosaic hospital. The growth of both is amazing since graduation in 1980. Someone should be proud.
Downtown
Y building
If the Y had stayed true to their mission it would still be open and the new one never would have been built.
Sometimes promises are made with the best of intentions and circumstances change. The Downtown building needed more maintenance than they could afford.
Buchanan
County salaries
Being seventh out of 114 is pretty good, but Buchanan County shouldn’t settle. Keep reaching for that brass ring everyone!
The legend
of chili dogs
My friends and I used to climb out the industrial arts room windows at Benton and run to a vehicle to sneak to Sac-N-Save for a chili dog lunch.
