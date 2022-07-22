So disappointed in these Royals players. Sad that such ignorance continues in this country.
Gun debate
Findings reveal nearly 400 officers were at Uvalde elementary school as police waited to confront gunman. So that whole “good guy with a gun” thing is bull? Imagine that.
Defending
the doctor
I will never understand the absolute hatred people have for Anthony Fauci.
I-229 alternative
No direct access to Downtown to the newly developed hotel?! Makes sense.
St. Joseph could learn a lot from Atchison, Kansas City, Leavenworth on their riverfronts. Flooding doesn’t stop those towns. They are very nice areas.
Discovery center
Would love to have a children’s museum like Omaha, St. Louis, KC, etc. They are the first thing we go visit when we go on a trip.
CAP’s tiny homes
If they don’t or can’t use the money for purpose they used to petition for the funds then the funds should be withdrawn and used elsewhere.
The city needs to tighten up the contracts with your organization (and similar ones) to lock in representations they have made. Your version of the contract is a “I will if I want” contract.
Chiefs camp prep
Ugh and it’s going to be so hot.
Let’s hope the Chiefs are hot this year, too!
All things politics
Joe Biden approved more leases in his first year than Trump did in his first year. There’s some fact. Also, U.S. oil production remains near record levels right now.
It was 14 years ago this month when Obama appeared from behind Moorish columns and walked out onto a stage softly lit to create around him an aura of serenity. After acknowledging the rapturous applause from his followers he proclaimed that he was the one who had been sent to “heal the earth and cause the oceans to recede.” At that moment one had to be so thankful those two girls had seen and rescued him from the basket floating down the Nile.
This administration has never referred to the military generals as my generals. That’s not loyalty that’s ownership.
