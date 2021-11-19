Anti-American
Republicans are banning and burning books and are openly calling for an end to freedom of religion. Every Republican should be asked about these anti-American beliefs and actions on every single show on which they appear.
Biden and inflation
The inflation report was bad enough to make President Joe Biden change his tone. Instead of repeating the outlook that inflation will soon fade, the president said in a Wednesday speech the White House is prioritizing “getting prices down” and regarding inflation as “one of the most pressing economic concerns of the American people.”
Thoughts on VP
A Google search of “Kamala Harris successes” turns up thin gruel.
Stressed teachers
This year has been harder for many teachers than last year. I had to text 40 subs, it took me all Sunday before I could get one just so I could go to a doctor’s appointment. If I didn’t then everyone would have to pitch in and use their plan time to cover me. I subbed during plan time multiple times last year. Didn’t take a single day off last year because of the sub problem. I had no clue how crazy and difficult classrooms were really like until I started teaching at the elementary level.
I-229’s future
I just wish they would keep fixing it and not tear it down. I use it almost every day and so do a lot of other people. We don’t want to drive down through town.
The beautiful riverfront they want to build will flood every year. Good way to waste more money.
If it MUST come down, they should build up the river’s edge and make the road like North Kansas City’s stretch of highway between Vivion Road and the Broadway Bridge.
St. Joseph commuters
It is the academic scores not the facilities that families see and consider as they choose a place to live. Know folks that just moved back from Platte County. There is no sense of community there. Moved back because of the lack of support in school.
Maybe people would stop leaving if some agencies curbed the crime rate a bit?
Exotic pets
I just need to cuddle a monkey.
