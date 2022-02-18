Super Bowl show
I’m old enough to remember when they had actual music at Super Bowl halftime shows!
Trump’s followers
How many Trump supporters does it take to change a light bulb? None. Trump says it’s done and they all cheer in the dark.
Randolph’s challenge
I disagree with the laws that are in place that allowed this to happen, but I do think he has a valid case simply based off of the city’s election laws. Making a change in those laws going forward should be considered.
Human rights commission
Creating an environment of inclusivity, including visible reminders that our city is welcoming, is firmly within the parameters of educating the public about human rights.
School levy future
Hold it in November 2022! More people will show up to vote. Let’s go for transparency, and not try to sneak it through on a minor election.
Business survival
Even though I’m from Texas, I’m proud to call Missouri home. Glad to see this and that a lot of businesses made it through. I’ll continue to support the Ma & Pa shops.
Statue theft
The only way to fight theft and crime at its core is to bring and keep jobs that aren’t just low end, make the minimum wage livable (above $15) an hour, and bolster/create educational and vocational programs, and social outreach and rehabilitation programs for people to get into decent or good jobs and be stable enough to keep them.
So you’re saying there’s thieves in St. Joe?
Texting and driving
95% of the laws on the books now are not enforced, there’s really no way to enforce texting and driving, unless you put a police officer in everybody’s car every day of the week. I know it’s a very dangerous act, I’m not condoning it, but we have to be real here people, we have to use common sense.
MWSU frat investigation
Given what I am hearing from students and alumni, I’m guessing there is a blend of both bad behavior (which absolutely must be held accountable) and a personal agenda by administrator(s).
If you join a Greek organization on a college campus, you’re just paying people to be your friend.
