Biden economy
If you’re truly a person who only cares about your wallet, you should be thrilled with the Biden presidency so far.
No on infrastructure
Legislators in Congress should vote NO on the current supposed infrastructure agreement, knowing full well the Democrat trickery in the reconciliation push.
Jan. 6 probe
“The FBI has been helped by “sedition hunters,” or armchair detectives who have teamed up to identify some of the most elusive suspects, using crowdsourcing to pore over the vast trove of videos and photos from the assault.” Translation: Communist liberals crying about Trump and turning in every conservative they know.
Lock them up! These anti-American terrorists need to be held responsible for their actions.
Ice cream truck
When will you be coming around in the zoo area in St. Joseph?
AC in schools
Some of y’all are just always going to be mad at SJSD no matter what, huh?
I cringe when the word ASSUME or ASSUMING is used... “This has a two-year call feature, which means in April 2023 you’re able to pay off these certificates at no penalty, assuming you’ve been reimbursed all of those ESSER funds from DESE.”
All planning for every business, every industry and every organization is done based on a set of assumptions. Even home budgets are based on a set of assumptions.
Children’s Discovery Center
The mall is already practically vacant, Put it there.
Fantastic! How great for our community!
Penny Adams retirement
Enjoy!! You deserve it!!
Luikart player of the year
Congratulations to you young man. Congratulations to the village as well. Thanks to the parents, all his coaches and Lafayette. What a wonderful thing.
Track star removed from U.S. team
If she really cared about running then she should’ve waited to smoke until after the Olympics was over.... rules are rules.
Someone explain how marijuana is a performance-enhancing drug.
City priorities
These “trails” which very few people use, are the priority for St. Joe... just forget about the street trash thrown out of cars, the many many boarded up buildings in bad repair, yeah, those that have been decaying for 10 years or more...forget about the nasty unpainted buildings on St. Joe Ave... forget about the 2-3 foot tall weeds on abundant properties in town.. but HEY.. you MUST have a trash barrel. Thinking the city’s priorities are are badly askew.
