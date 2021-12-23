Virus update
Because I’m vaccinated and boosted and take precautions, I don’t fear the virus. What I DO fear is that I, or someone I love, might need emergency medical care for something else and can’t get it because hospitals are stuffed w/people who foolishly-and-selfishly-refuse to be vaccinated!
You go, Joe
Sen. Joe Manchin took advantage of the full moon to drive a stake in the $5 trillion Build Back Better boondoggle proposed by Biden and the extremist left-wing Democrat-controlled Congress. Goodbye and good riddance to BBB, may we never again hear of it.
City raises
The agreement on the raises was predicated on available funds. This is not a broken promise.
Instead of pouring money Downtown they should have helped the city workers.
O’Dell knows the budget has no “fat.” Let’s be honest. The city is underfunded and no one seems to be willing to talk about that reality.
District mask policy
Disappointed that the district let Missouri’s AG bully and intimidate them into foregoing precautionary measures.
Less than 40% of city is vaccinated, three people died over the weekend, Buchanan County is a very high risk area, 70 hospitalized, makes perfect sense. This increases risk for teachers and staff, especially those with underlying health condition. Parents have already shown they will not get their child tested when symptomatic, not getting them vaccinated, either.
My children won’t be back in class, l will home school them first.
At this point, whatever happens, happens. Don’t come crying when your kid gets sick, or worse.
Political talk
My Republican Party has turned into a obsessed cult of demon hearts.
Republicans would do well to pay more attention to Liz Cheney and less attention to Donald Trump.
“Brilliant” plan by Biden and his administration. Withdraw troops, leave military equipment to the Taliban and abandon Americans and our allies.
Confused drivers
IMO, we should be required to retake the driving test every, at least, five years to renew.
Enjoy the silence
Peace on earth good will toward men! Maybe this newspaper should shut down ‘Its Your Call” this week and show they mean it!
