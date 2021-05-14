Feeling unsafe

A woman I know that works an office job Downtown has stated that she does not feel safe walking through the confines of the dimly lit parking garages where thieves and/or predators may hide and lurk. She prefers to park where lighting and visibility are better and, therefore, utilizes parking lots when space is available or parks on the street. Please consider that many women traveling alone to the Downtown area may feel the same way.

Truth and consequences

Kevin McCarthy: “Unlike the left, we embrace free thought and debate.”

Liz Cheney: “Biden won.”

Republicans: “Shut up and get out of our party!”

Election debate

There is a absolutely no evidence the election was rigged, but just like Kobach wasting $5 million to find one illegal voter, besides embracing the current lies from the orange lying coward, illegal voting is their Moby.

State drops unemployment aid

Time to get off their duffs and work for their money.

Other states will get it. Just like Medicaid expansion, we’re paying for it but aren’t receiving the benefits. Way to go Missouri!

Krug Park study

Sounds like the feasibility study says just what the citizens are saying ... it’s a boondoggle.

Build one out where the Expo Center was suppose to go. Already have an off ramp.

Looks like us citizens know more than what they give us credit for.

Conspiracy theories

BREAKING: Globalist plan to exterminate all humans foiled by St. Joseph woman who listens to Alex Jones.

Vaccine incentives

Yes let’s bribe the people to do something! Awesome thing for our government to do.

Future of

movie theaters

I’ll be surprised to see how long it stays open with the world having moved mostly to the streaming platforms.

We love going to the movies, let us know when the virtue signaling of a mask is dropped. We will pass until then.

Panhandlers

Try handing him an application and see how spicy his language gets! The one at that 29-169 off ramp is like that, sitting right behind a help wanted sign!

I am honestly asking a question. Can the mayor and City Council make laws or ruling to make it illegal to take up residence in public places?