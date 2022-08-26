The article by the News-Press states that the last time we passed a tax it was supposed to supply an additional 20 officers but instead they lost nine. What’s to say that won’t happen again?
Our police officers need a salary increase, absolutely. But the funding raised in the 2013 sales tax increase went ... where?
How dare the police want to be paid what other agencies the same size are getting paid so that new officers are drawn here to help the staffing issues which create a huge safety concern.
Losers lose
Laura Loomer lost her race to another Republican and immediately claimed that voter fraud is why she lost. “I’m a winner not a loser,” she claimed, not mentioning that in her last run she lost by more then 20 points. These people are unbelievable losers, taking their cues from the biggest loser of all, Trump.
Left and right
Joe is trying very hard to help the American people, what are your Do-Nothing Republican’s doing? NADA.
You people thinking Trump is the problem just flabbergast me ... Really, Pelosi is the cause of all our issues. Biden is just a demented puppet!
If you don’t want authoritarianism in this country don’t vote Trump or Trumpism. Simple.
Sports gambling
in Kansas
Mo again sticks its head in the sand instead of being progressive for its citizens.
Homes for Beagles
So nice that he has a new home! Praying that the others find new homes quickly!
Electric cars
All these people talking about these fancy horseless carriages with gasoline engines. I don’t care what they say, I’m keeping my horse and buggy forever. These auto-Mo-bile things will never replace a good horse and a buggy. Circa 1906.
Buy electric, oh, but remember power cuts in October.
Good reason not to go to work.
Lafayette incident
Glad the police were able to do their job! Now follow thru so no one else thinks this is a good idea.
Remember the trees
Put the trees back in like they were originally and the heat will drop. Build your house under a couple of trees and your AC bill goes down a lot. Same thing applies to sidewalks. Tree-lined streets are much cooler.
