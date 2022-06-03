So the “we need cops in the schools” crowd is gonna have a hard time with that given the performance of the Uvalde police dept.
Guns and formula
Texas Democrats voted for baby formula. Texas Republicans voted to allow 18 year olds to purchase assault rifles.
One-way conversation
What I find amusing is the ones who scream the loudest that It’s your call should be dropped by the News-Press are the very ones who write and post the most comments. They complain if someone post a different view. They like discussions as long as they don’t go against their view.
Urban renewal
Now I understand why they had urban renewal. We have crumbling, money pit buildings again. The problem is the vacant, crumbling buildings.
Limited time offer
Oxbow lakes were not meant to exist in perpetuity.
Pearl Harbor vet
Thank you for your service and sacrifice.
Inflation woes
If he’s just now noticing that the price of hamburger is going up I’d like to know where he’s been getting it. It’s been rising like crazy over the past two years to ridiculous prices.
I went to the grocery store the other day. I bought bread, milk and hamburger. It cost me $15.00 for three items....inflation is getting ridiculous.
Monkeypox
So what, it’s just the next panic of the month.
River Bluff Trails
This park is amazing. Everyone should go check it out unless you would rather just sit at home and complain about it.
Stopping
the violence
It’s high time schools nip bullying in the bud and step up the help for those being bullied.
It’s a mixture of that and unfettered access to guns.
Eminent domain
I believe farmers get a good amount of money for the power company or whoever to have initial access and lease payments for ever which more than offset the loss of any cropland. I think the payments continue to subsequent landowners. And they can still farm around the stuff. If my understanding is correct, what is the beef?
Play ball
I hope he makes the Mustangs like the Savannah Bananas. Going to the Tenderloins permanently would be so good! Lol.
