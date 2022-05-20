The toxic garbage being pushed by MAGA, Q, Fox and even many GOP members of Congress has REAL consequences. But these are the same people who’ll insist right-wing extremism isn’t a threat to our national security — it isn’t even real, they say. It was very real in Buffalo.
Looks like it will be another day of “thoughts and prayers” from the right.
City Hall communications
So the mayor can’t communicate? Sounds like they need to (as the saying goes) trim the fat at City Hall. SJSD has too much big money administration fat, too.
Position doesn’t need to be advertised. She’s earned it.
Abortion debate
Every church I’ve been a member of has regularly taught on the sanctity of life, supported crisis pregnancy centers, welcomed single mothers, helped families in financial need and advocated for adoption and foster care. Don’t believe the lie that Christians only care about births.
Are they going to start offering life insurance for the baby in the womb? Child support from the positive pregnancy test? Can a woman use the carpool lane with that baby inside her?
New board member
I promise you that I have no personal/hidden agendas, corporate ties, special interest groups that I am catering to, or anything but a fresh perspective from someone from within the community who cares about our district. I hope you’ll give me an honest chance to settle in and prove myself to you and the rest of our community. All my best. — Phil.
Technology center
Excellent! Any training and job skills assist is worth every penny in the long run. I wish more smaller towns would see this.
Oil and greed
While Americans are struggling at the pump, in the first three months of this year, 21 oil and gas companies made over $41 billion in profits, more than double their profits from last year. The problem is not inflation. The problem is corporate greed.
Central Scholar Bowl title
Very proud of the CHS Scholar Bowl team and program!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.