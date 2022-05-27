Another sad day of thoughts and prayers. I guess it will never stop.
Well, we’re banning books, making sure kids don’t get the evil of K-3 trans indoctrination, not teaching on the 1619 Project, no mention of race in any way that makes anyone feel uncomfortable, no evil indoctrination of CRT. I’m so glad we’re keeping our kids safe from these horrors.
The same people who say our education system is broken and that schools are liberal indoctrination camps are again clamoring to arm teachers to combat school shootings. They hold teachers in such disdain one day but want them to be armed the next.
Again the police were outgunned. Same thing at the last mass shooting. So what type of protection do Republicans want at schools? I assume they will want to give schools military equipment like they do the police.
Hillyard future
Thank you to Hillyard Inc. for their continued and longstanding support of Saint Joseph.
Hillyard will still be filling product in at the buildings, Hillyard isn’t moving, it’s expanding.
Eminent domain
It sad to think the leaders that were elected to represent this farmer and others like him sold them out! Not only the fact they sold them out but wasted time and money for the phony bill they passed to act like they care. This world is in sad, sad shape.
As a person that has property in the same path of the Grain Belt line and will probably pass less than 500 feet away from my home, I feel his pain.
Baby formula
Voters should remember, 192 so-called, family values Republicans voted against supplying more baby formula.
Placing blame
How much longer will you be able to blame President Trump for this utter failure of the Biden administration?
Defend Taiwan militarily. Troops going to Ukraine to defend embassy. Searching for baby formula. Get an electric car for the answer to skyrocketing gas prices. And approval rating continues to tank. Who voted for this geezer?
Stockyards history
It’s so sad it closed. What a lifeline for this town.
City benefits package
That is absolutely insane they were charging that much to begin with!
Foster families
You folks are such wonderful people and great neighbors. Very good work on your part.
