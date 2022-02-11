Voter turnout
Kinda lame that the 18% that voted was higher than expected.
Just laziness.
No matter your race, ask yourself why you now have to drive five times farther to vote. Why are they making it harder instead of easier?
A rough crowd
I see where Putin, Xi and Hawley are against NATO expansion. Proof that Hawley is a communist sympathizer.
Work of fantasy
“The laptop from hell” is a non-factual piece of ... fiction, if you believe something that was concocted by Rudy, TFG and right-wing nuts you are dumber than dirt. Nothing from the laptop has revealed illegal or unethical behavior by Joe Biden as vice president with regard to his son’s tenure as a director for Burisma, a Ukraine-based natural gas company.
Initiative petitions
Sounds like he’s trying to lessen the power of Missouri citizens. Wonder why an elected official fears the people?
The current initiative process allowed for Missourians to vote to overturn right to work, raise the minimum wage to $12 and bring health care to 200,000 people by expanding Medicaid......things the Republican legislature fought every step of the way.
Mosaic departures
The executive salaries at Mosaic are ridiculously outrageous for a non-profit entity. An in-depth article explaining the corporate structure and oversight of Mosaic would be welcomed.
Shame that transparency into it can’t be had. I would like to know the whole story.
Rescue plan funds
Next year the funds must be allocated by a different group/committee. The goal for prosperity is completely self-serving for a very limited group that will profit through these funds’ allocation.
Crazy and crazier
How enraged would Republicans be if Dems had a representative as looney as Lauren Boebert or GOP Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who’s under investigation by the FBI?
We get your point
To the person that said “School is overrated.” I didn’t go to “skool” that much and it doesn’t “seam” to affect me at all
Mark Zinn goes sledding
Mark is the funniest person on this news channel, we like his humor. We also like all the 1970s tunes that he always talks about.
