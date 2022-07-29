PaperBoy statue 200 x 200

Wake up you do-nothing Republican men. Three brave Republican women carried the day, led the fight and delivered the most powerful testimony — Cheney, former Mark Meadows top aide Cassidy Hutchinson and former deputy White House press secretary Sarah Matthews. They stand for Democracy. Not for Trumputins’ lies.

