Wake up you do-nothing Republican men. Three brave Republican women carried the day, led the fight and delivered the most powerful testimony — Cheney, former Mark Meadows top aide Cassidy Hutchinson and former deputy White House press secretary Sarah Matthews. They stand for Democracy. Not for Trumputins’ lies.
Used to vote for Democrats, but they went so far into the abyss that I’m only voting for independents and libertarians now.
Jan. 6 commission
You ask what makes it kangaroo? Just look who’s on the committee. Nine Trump haters. Seven Democrats and two Republicans. All who hate Trump. If that’s not kangaroo I don’t know what else you would call it.
Overthrowing an election didn’t happen, not even close. Those who actually broke the law are being identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, some of the ringleaders even well beyond sentencing guidelines. All fine with me. Trump’s liability will depend on proving intent, a very high hurdle, but doable. His future, that of Hunter and other miscreants will be decided by courts, not biased, ill-informed public opinion and sham hearings.
Interstate
229 future
Today’s information that was shared was the most frank and honest I’ve seen in the last four years of being involved with this project. Very happy that all entities seem to being rowing in the same direction.
It speaks volumes
Viktor Orban says countries where races mingle are “no longer nations” and Hungarians “do not want to become a mixed race.” Next month, he is the opening speaker for CPAC in Dallas.
On a roll
Twenty-one states have unemployment rates at or below 3% — the first time in history this has happened.
Gun safety
A gun locked up in a gun cabinet never killed anyone. A car parked in the garage or driveway never anyone. So, what’s your solution to this problem? Tougher background checks is a good idea but will not stop a person getting a gun if they want one. Taking a person’s license to drive away don’t work. People will drive anyway. It’s hard to control what people will do if they want to do it bad enough. Lot of the problems fall back on the gun manufacturers.
Running for his life
Josh Hawley is the Carl Lewis of Benedict Arnolds.
Tragic drowning
He should be honored for his bravery! He is a true hero, RIP.
