Gullibility

Before Trump the tea party and far right were already causing good Republicans in office and out of office to leave the party. Then along came conman Trump and gullible Republicans who believed his lies. That was a shame...but many understand now and are coming forth to testify under oath against Trump. Corruption and obstruction ran deep with Trump. But it’s over now for Trump. Others may try again but the old saying “Fool me once” should ring loud and clear to the gullible ones.

