Before Trump the tea party and far right were already causing good Republicans in office and out of office to leave the party. Then along came conman Trump and gullible Republicans who believed his lies. That was a shame...but many understand now and are coming forth to testify under oath against Trump. Corruption and obstruction ran deep with Trump. But it’s over now for Trump. Others may try again but the old saying “Fool me once” should ring loud and clear to the gullible ones.
Just remember, you all thought Trump was a smart, savvy businessman who had amassed a fortune by working hard to make things better. Some of us knew he was a con man who was about branding more so than being good at real estate. He remains a con man. And will remain a con man.
Accountability
Every patriotic American should be watching the Jan. 6 hearings to learn the facts that the Republican leader and the Republican Party tried to overthrow our government and that they should be held accountable for their actions.
Bat bites
Prayers for the person bit. Unfortunately we have animals with rabies. Bats tend to hide in spots that you can’t see until you’re right on top of it. Long story short do not try to get rid of the bat yourself. Call animal control or a professional and have them come remove the bat.
Police dogs
Killing a police dog is the same as killing an officer and the offender should be sentenced accordingly. RIP Max.
Downtown hotel
Niiice! Courtyards are great hotels. I know they have been working at revitalizing the Downtown area the last few years but it doesn’t happen overnight. It’ll be a great addition!
Tired of the negative comments.. Glad a company is putting money to open a new hotel. Let’s see what happens.
Brittany
Village woes
Praying for all involved in this tragedy. Winter is coming.
A new slogan
Republican motto, “helping those that have the means to help themselves.”
God and weather
God is not only in control of the weather. God is in control of everything. Even the air we breath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.