Political thoughts
Sen. Joe Manchin... Seemingly the only politician in DC that has any common sense... Sen. Joe Manchin for president!
The Biden Administration failed to anticipate the latest influx of Haitians at the U.S. border with Mexico, despite tracking Haitian migration for months. Inept administration.
Under Mitch McConnell’s leadership, the do-nothing Republicans raised the debt limit three times during the Trump years. Those tax cuts for the rich add up, you know. Now all of a sudden Biden has to rescue the country from default without an assist from the looters!
Police raises
If you ever listen to a police scanner, they deserve every nickel plus.
They deserve that and more for all they do.
Post office reopens
There’s a post office Downtown?
Vaccine resolution
No no no. Cannot force people to do things. It’s up to that individual to decide.
There’s more than 100 years of constitutional precedent in support of mandates during times of public health crises, and political showmanship won’t change that.
Can’t make rent
So it’s a company’s fault that one cannot pay their rent? How about getting a better job, better education or go work two or three jobs to make ends meet.
Chronic complainers
People complain about the City Council, screaming to get rid of them. But, never step up to the plate and file for a seat. Yes. St. Joe has problem but no more than other cities.
Possible prison
Why would the county spend money on a facility that is only in use because of the politics of the current occupant of the Oval Office? Next president comes in and changes the ground rules again.
Social workers
So happy that people are taking notice of this profession! It’s much needed and long gone are the days of social workers being “baby snatchers.” Most of your therapists in the community are actually social workers. We can diagnosis mental health disorders right alongside psychologists. With a four-year undergrad and two years of masters, plus two years of clinical supervision, we go to school almost as long as well. It’s a very diverse field to work in.
Yakov Smirnoff
in St. Joe
What a country!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.