Threat within

For the first time in the history of the U.S., the peaceful transfer of power is being threatened by violence to the point of bringing in troops and extra police to monitor and guard against the violence. The threat is not a foreign adversary. It’s not Muslim terrorists. It’s American citizens. Mostly white nationalists who didn’t get their way in an election of a man who was and is the most unfit man ever elected to office.

Child support

They set these people up for failure anyway. OK, so you owe child support but you are behind, well now we are gonna throw you in jail so you end up more behind and then let you out and repeat process!

That’s all gonna be from taking stimulus checks.

Messy town

I have lived many places across the country. None would allow what this town does: trash, vacant buildings, debris from fires, vehicles and furniture on lawns.

Enforcement of the codes we already have in place would go a long way in solving this problem. That is not overreach, that is the solution.

In other news

More awesome news! Thank you Lord! Today the Supreme Court halted the mail delivery of abortion-inducing pills.

It was Trump and trumplikens who tried to overthrow the results of an election to remain in power, not the Democrats

Banning chokeholds

Let’s see a one of them stop a criminal.

Montgomery execution

Bobbie Jo was such a sweet soul. What this woman did was beyond horrible.

Students want stimulus

I worked at Walmart while I went to school. I mean, it is possible to have a job AND go to school and not depend on your parents to pay for everything... I even filed my own taxes!

Let’s see Mr. I didn’t get any free money. If your parents aren’t paying 50% of your living expenses each year but claim you, then they are breaking the law. Call them and tell them you want your $600 or you’re calling the IRS. Oh, by the way, President Obama proposed and signed the law letting you stay on your parents’ insurance and allowing you to be claimed by them until 26. See, you just learned a life lesson about free stuff.

On the impeachment

They pushed a Supreme Court justice through in a week. Then they can push an impeachment thru in a week.

Impeaching Trump at this point is simply being mean and vindictive, which pretty much describes today’s Democrat Party.

I love how the Republican line is that Democrats are “inflaming tensions” by impeaching the president and that we need “unity” after their party just inspired a coup attempt.

They are doing it so he can’t run again and to punish him for all his lies that started this. It’s not the Republican Party as much as his cult followers.