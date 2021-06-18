Biden-Putin summit
I thought the meeting was half as long as it was supposed to be. Did President Biden doze off?
Putin can see weakness and Biden is weak.
COVID hospitalizations up
What do you expect when you don’t wear a mask and don’t get vaccinated?
People in the hospital with COVID are overwhelmingly unvaccinated.
What happens when 20% vaccinated and no one with mask on, pretty much everywhere now.
American idle
America is quickly becoming the land of helplessness, and freebies ... total laziness, with occupants expecting a totally free ride from government.
Parson’s logic
So, he spent his entire campaign and time as governor saying the local governments knew their own needs and what was best for their citizens. Now, he signs a bill that says local government has limited rights in response to how they handle health and other crisis situations? Very hypocritical and yet the same people who praised him for saying let local government handle this or that are cheering him on as he signs. You claim you want limited government but the last two state bills signed took federal and local power away and handed it solely to our state level.
Helping Democrats
Trump is ruining the chances for Republicans in the mid-terms. Keep up the good work, Donald.
Trails north
Why is city building a trail no one wants? I have lived in this area of town for 44 years. We don’t have sidewalks on any streets.
Trail to nowhere.
Landfill staffing shortage
If they are too lazy to go to the city website, guessing they won’t work out too well at the landfill either.
Recruiting cops
Some folks simply do not want to be in the profession because of the current anti-cop climate. Tenured officers are also leaving law enforcement altogether finding work in a different fields as well.
Pardon for inmate
Isn’t it time to realize that cases like this are what truly undermines our faith in our system?
Drugs are bad
What a sad time for our city ... Thank you to all that are instrumental in keeping this poison out of the hands of others.
Accidents on the rise
People drive like they are going to a fire!
UFO report
Hmmm ... the federal government is suddenly a Chatty Kathy about UFO’s. Kinda suspicious.
