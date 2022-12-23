Sounds like the only winners here were the lawyers.
Pipeline accident
Very unlikely to happen. We have millions of pipelines in the United States. Enough to go to the moon nearly a dozen times. Still the safest way to transport oil.
Quite better than using more oil to transport oil.
Jan. 6 referrals
The criminal referral of Donald Trump to the Department of Justice by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is largely symbolic — the panel itself has no power to prosecute any individual.
They’ll do everything they can to prevent him from running for another term. If they thought Biden could win, why would they even try to stop him?
Book bans
The funniest part of Republican’s argument against books is graphic novels. They seriously think graphic means explicit. Maybe they should actually try to read, if they can. Probably can’t because they’ve worked so hard for so long to defund public schools.
Four-day
school week
Makes sense. This has been a new trend across the nation over the last few years. I feel that 2-3 years from now there will be enough data to reflect on if it’s a good idea or not.
There are so many questions. Many families would have difficulty finding and paying for child care. Are there any studies on the impact on student success? The change in Independence was not something parents had much say in nor given much notice or opportunity to give input.
When you complain graduation numbers are down and test scores are down, shortening the week to less learning time doesn’t really make much sense.
Blue Christmas
I have Christmas joy the year around. But many American households will have a blue Christmas due to the exorbitant costs of inflation. We can all thank Scrooge Biden for this disastrous economy.
Happy days
In reality things are actually getting better under Biden. If you think the Do-Nothing Republicans can do any better, then the joke’s on you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.