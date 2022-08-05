Sometimes America swaps spies for political prisoners detained in Russia. Maybe we could swap Trump for Brittney Griner?
Car meets building
How about just installing guard rails in front of liquor stores?
Dillard’s closing
They were not open the day I came — Sad to see them go.
Did you ever have the feeling that you wanted to stay, but still had the feeling that you wanted to go?
So depressing to see a store of this quality leave us.
Hawley on the move
Hawley is taking a lot of flack for his manliness. It would be nice if he would run away like he did on Jan 6.
A vote against vets
I have no idea how anybody in the service could vote Republican. They are happy to send them into a war but if they get hurt they’re on their own.
Congratulations @SenToomey. You successfully used the Byzantine Senate rules to keep sick veterans suffering! Kudos!
Statue vandalized
Why haven’t there been $50-60 cams set up?! These criminals are likely idiots that are easily caught!
Free elections
Do-nothing Republicans believe that a 10-year rape victim should be required to carry the full pregnancy to term. Do-nothing Republicans believe that Social Security and Medicare should come up for re-approval every five years. Do-nothing Republicans believe that the state of Texas should secede from the union. Do-nothing Republicans believe that limiting voting rights is their only path to victory. Do-nothing Republicans believe that disrupting vote counts with violence is good for democracy. Do-nothing Republican politicians want to take away rights and benefits from the poor and working class because all they care about is their own power and money. Welfare for the rich, rights only for Christian Evangelical Republicans and corporate power over people. Also you better vote in those midterms it might be the last free election you get.
Echoes of 1939
Viktor Orban’s speech Saturday caused his own adviser to resign and label the remarks a “purely Nazi diatribe worth of Joseph Goebbels” and yet CPAC won’t disinvite him from their event in Dallas next week.
