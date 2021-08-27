Flag outrage
“BLM, ANTIFA and other groups burned American flags all summer long yet that is OK.” YEP they did that legally, all summer long. Why is burning an American flag not against the law? The Supreme Court ruled it legal because it is protected by the First Amendment. The only way it could be illegal is if you steal the flag from someone else, which is what the Proud idiot did. Does anybody remember when RepublieCons called themselves the party of law and order? Or when they understood and supported the Constitution, not just one amendment?
Afghanistan exit
We gave them 20 years of our money, time, lives and treasure. We killed hundreds of thousands of the Taliban, ISIS and Iraq soldiers and innocents people. We exacted our revenge and justice and now it’s time to move on. We need to focus now on America.
Cell tower controversy
The water tower isn’t going anywhere. Why would a cell tower make that much difference?
I-229’s future
The city took out all the stop lights that would control traffic. So routing through Downtown will be a mess.
Leave 229 alone and just fix it like you should have been doing all this time.
It needs to go. Dangerous, falling apart.
Full vaccine approval
In the end, we may end up with several thousand cases of adverse reactions around the world while millions of people have died. It’s just simple math.
OK, so many anti-vaccine folks said, “I’m not taking the vaccine cause it’s not approved by the FDA.” Now they approved one and y’all got some new excuses.
Mixed feelings. Mandates would prevent loss of life and children in hospitals, but the anti-vaxxers acting like idiots are pure entertainment.
S.T.E.A.M. festival
Given the response to vaccines and mask mandates amongst locals, I feel like a festival celebrating superstition, rumor and blind ideology would be better attended, but I’m glad to see Allied Arts and the city of St. Joseph showing some appreciation for science.
Looking for workers
Free housing, free food, bills paid for, and money to spend... Government for you... Why get a $15-an-hour job?
Perhaps businesses should pay more and stop having crazy policies that they force their employees to comply with.
Corby project
That’s great news, 10-feet deep and fish stocked regularly, kids love to fish ther.,
I thought they were looking for Jimmy Hoffa’s body.
