Trim the pork

The Dem’s “pork-filled” COVID package. First to go will be a minimum-wage increase. Also on the chopping block: $1.5 million for a bridge connecting Canada and New York. Funding for a subway expansion in California’s Silicon Valley, near the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Scale back enhanced unemployment benefits to $300 per week from $400. Billions of dollars to expand high-speed Internet service in rural areas.

Talk on trade

August 2020, the trade deficit reached a 14-year high. Trump was 3.5 years into his presidency. Do you guys ever read anything? Remember Tucker is an entertainer and nothing else.

Cuomo in hot water

Cuomo said it was “playful banter”...now was that smart thinking??? If Trump had used that excuse, he would have been crucified. What will Cuomo dream up next? Give it up Andrew...you’re toast!!!

Fact check

Biden administration did not block Texas from increasing power before winter storm. That was fake news from Infowars.

Thanks for nothing

After seeing what China Joe has done the past month, I’d like to thank him for NOT doing anything the last 47 years. Now he’s paving a fast track to disaster!

Fake news

There is a difference from cancel culture, company decided what is best for its brand, and accountability for your actions. Just like there is a difference between fake news and the truth hurts so I want it to be fake.

Widen your horizons

I would disagree that you need to know exactly what career you’ll do from day 1 of college. The majority of college students change majors several times. Furthermore, research shows most people will change careers multiple times in their lives. Students need to be broadly prepared for a variety of careers/majors. Not many 18 year olds are ready to commit to a career at that age.

Blacksnake

finish line

Cool. Just another reminder, as always when I see these side projects, the sewer bill is still insane. I am broke enough, please, please, please work on that instead.

What a dumb waste of money! The city should have fought the outrageous mandate by the EPA way back when.

Mercer County guns

Good. Shall not be infringed should mean shall not be infringed.

Satire for all?

So can we expect the same type of humor about the dementia patient that is in there now trying to destroy our country?

Apple Blossom

is back

Good. Finally something good!