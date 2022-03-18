Thoughts on Van Zyl
I hope we get a good fit for St Joseph’s needs.
Congratulations to him! Hopefully the new job will be a bit more rewarding.
Hopefully he will not have to cater to the chamber in his new job.
Cool, now we can hire the next community scapegoat for our failing school district since the public refuses to take responsibility.
Hopefully the SJSD will have learned from this mistake and hire from within this time.
Mosaic’s silence
It’s a shame the Mosaic board isn’t forthcoming in an explanation with the departure of Dr. Laney and other leaders at Mosaic.
If it were me, I’d be demanding a forensic audit before I took over.
Bridge’s future
MoDOT you designed it, now you maintain it. Got it?
City isn’t near big enough to justify that type of elevated structure. It’s always been patently absurd. Tear it down, build a nice parkway at a fraction of the cost.
I think they need to take the top deck off and make it a two-way for that half mile.
Right to repair
At some point you have to let adults be responsible for their own choices and actions.
Thoughts on Trump
A plane carrying Donald Trump made an emergency landing in New Orleans after alleged engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico. Turns out there was just a loud whine coming from the right wing.
President Trump had us oil independent, kept the other world leaders in check, like North Korea firing missiles, Russia hitting Ukraine, China becoming bolder, etc.
Thoughts on
Senate districts
Gerrymander all over the place. That’s the Republican way!
They’ve got to split up Democratic areas to make them flip.
Robbery trends
Could it be because there’s no use calling the police because the court system will let the robber go free because he’s a victim of substance abuse? No repercussions for their actions and no reimbursement to the person robbed?
Carter’s wisdom
If America had listened to Jimmy Carter half a century ago and started to transition to renewable energy independence in the 1970s, we wouldn’t be in the situation we find ourselves in today. Instead, Republicans mocked him as a crazy person.
