Came here to give the whole “those are someone’s kids you should be nice blah blah blah” speech, then I read the article and you are absolutely right! Could of easily pulled over to do all that.
Lead pipes
Congressman Sam Graves voted AGAINST this funding: “A significant portion of this funding for the location and replacement of lead pipes comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which invests $55 billion for access to clean drinking water and eliminating lead service pipes. State American Rescue Plan Act funds are also used for the project.”
Manufacturing Day
Worked 42 years in manufacturing. Nothing wrong with a career in manufacturing.
PumpkinFest
It was nice. But it’s really sad that they never think about having rides for kids with disabilities.
Linda Judah retires
Congratulations Linda. Thank you for all the hard work you have done. You are amazing .
Clarence Thomas at seminary
Great man, I don’t care what they say.
Perfect reason he has no business being on the Supreme Court.
Big platform
The economy, women’s rights, crime, immigration, global warming, health care, Medicare, Social Security, drug addiction, racism, sexism, affordable college, education, improving voting rights and access to the ballot. The list goes on and on. The Republicans aren’t running on anything except lies and fear to get your vote, they have no plans to solve anything or help Americans if they get elected...They will only continue with destroying democracy, is that what you want?
Voting advice
Before you cast your vote, study the issues and candidates. Then do vote. But remember we live in America. So vote your choice. Let no one influence how you vote.
Rick Smith controversy
The vetting process may need review.
A fan
We love Sara Rooney’s stories!
Not a fan
The editor has his own objective and agenda. That’s to print as much right-wing garbage, propaganda and misinformation as he can to stir the Trump crowd up like Trump did on Jan. 6.
