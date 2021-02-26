Student debt forgiveness

I believe if you signed the student loan contract you did it with your eyes wide open. Your were not forced to. So pay up. It’s your responsibility. Not the taxpayers.

Air up there

I think liberal air is thinner, that would explain their crazy outbursts!

Oil rolls on

Those trains supply a steady flow of income into the pockets of Warren Buffet (among the greedy) who is “excused” because he donated heavily to the Biden presidential campaign and the Democrat Party. Hypocrisy abounds.

Still waiting on Biden supporters to explain how a “ war on oil” has zero effect on prices but it was Bush’s fault when oil prices were high during the Obama years.

This happens every year at different times of the year. Gas prices lower around the holidays and then they go up again.

Minimum wage

Minimum wage sounds good on the surface, but as always, that is as deep as Democrats think. The price of goods will increase accordingly. Some jobs will be discontinued. All Americans, including minimum wage earners, will be paying more for the products they buy. Foreign-made products made in Asia will dominate the American market, costing more jobs. Wages will increase, but “buying power” will not. Minimum wage workers will be in the same relative position (unable to purchase the products they desire) while the rest of America will pay more — of course, it will have little impact on the wealthy. Democrats need to stop their knee-jerk reaction to perceived problems and think beneath the surface.

Stimulus funding for city

Do we really want to keep going down this road? Shouldn’t the fed be cutting spending across the board?

It is so great to have an administration in the White House that is working to help Americans.

Trail Theater rebirth?

Glad to know it’s going go be opened again. Saw a lot of good movies there in the 50s and 60s.

High school at AmFam building?

A chance to get prime real estate, already developed and easy modification. It could be state of the art, integrate in person college courses to high school via MWSU across the street. Don’t be closed minded, this is the first good idea I’ve heard out of SJSD in a long time, show some support!

Seems like a strange idea, unless purchasing, major renovation, plus addition of sports and arts facilities would be substantially cheaper than building.