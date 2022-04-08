Voter turnout
Seriously, the turnout was indeed very sad. I wish people understood that there is a direct linkage between voters showing up and diversity of representation in government offices.
A farmer’s shoes
Have you ever walked a day in the shoes of a farmer? Apparently not. The cost of putting in a crop is so high. I have a friend who farms about 3,000 acres and his fuel expense last year was $50,000, he budgeted $100,000 this year. They gamble that the weather will be kind to them, no drought, the fertilizer, chemicals will not be out of reach financially speaking which they are because of Biden. So before you open your mouth just walk in a farmer’s shoes first.
Petroleum reserves
Biden’s plan to release 1 million BPD from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve for 180 days is only an obvious political ploy and, much worse, a dangerous one. It will have little, if any, impact on world oil prices or the price Americans pay at the pump. But it reduce our strategic reserves by a third at a time when the world may be on the precipice of a war that won’t be contained without U.S. involvement. Biden making a futile gesture at “reducing inflation” is one thing, but putting the country at risk is quite another.
New superintendent
Good! He deserves it and will be great. I was impressed the first time he came in our building!
Have worked with Dr. Van Zyl and Gabe on several projects for the school district. Gabe is a straight shooter an very good with the business side of the district. That’s what the SJSD needs.
I think hiring Dr. Edgar is a good choice, but the process was very questionable. Unfortunately, some people may take out their concerns about the process on him, which would be unfair.
College education
Most jobs that require a college education really shouldn’t. I have one of those jobs. Everything I need for this job I learned while working here.
Population decline
It’s all the people that don’t want change and never want to do anything good for our school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.