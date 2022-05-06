Boy Tucker is claiming that a liberal operative leaked the SC’s opinion on abortion because Democrats want mob rule. Very unlike that Jan. 6th tourist tour.
Thanks for nothing
Thanks to the ineptitude of Joe Biden and his “woke” administration we now have inflation eating a huge hole in our pocket and an economy that shrank 1.4% in the first quarter of this year.
Earnings tax
Quite frankly the city of St. Joseph and the St. Joseph School District need to consider a use and/or earnings tax for all employees who work in St. Joseph but do not live there. These individuals should pay taxes to our city, this is a very common policy in cities. As people have decided to relocate to Kansas City and other surrounding areas our tax base has gotten lower and lower.
School funding
St. Jo will continue to fail without funding for schools.
In the past we gave the district all the money that they asked for. Are you happy with what the district done with it? It is not the citizens’ fault that the district is in the shape that it is in. No equality between the schools.
Gas rates
This rate increase is tied to infrastructure replacements not the price of gas. If you read your bill it states: “Natural gas cost: The amount we pay others for the purchase, transportation and storage of natural gas. The cost is passed on to you with no markup.” Spire makes its money delivering the gas through its system. The PSC has a policy to incentivize the utilities to upgrade old equipment.
Again, cost of living goes up, wages stay down. I’m telling ya they figuring out how to break the low and middle class folk.
Youth housing program
This project will make such a difference for our youth who need stable, safe, secure housing — not to mention the emotional and educational life skills they will learn as well.
Now this is a ray of hope for our town.
Sports gambling
The citizens of Missouri will never benefit from this. In fact we will be paying even higher social costs for broken families destroyed by gambling addictions, and for recovery programs for gambling addicts.
