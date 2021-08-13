Boosters needed
When will these booster shots be available? No information available at the present. Maybe former president Trump should be back in charge of “Operation Warp Speed’ for these booster shots. He did a stellar job of getting the ball rolling on the first COVID-19 vaccine. We need a leader, not a pudding head president!
American idle
The giveaways are stopping. Of course it’s time for the laggards to get jobs again. Simple logic that the Dem nutcases can’t comprehend.
Question of mandates
Great! The federal government needs to stay out of my healthcare!
Grand standing, there will never be a federal mandate.
Mosaic has 63% of staff with COVID vaccinations. It’s leadership, which pushes everyone to get shots and appropriately points out the common sense need. Should be embarrassed. They can mandate for employees.
Grand Old Liz
I don’t agree at all with Eliz Cheney politically, but she’s obviously the only honorable Republican left in Washington.
Schools and masks
Masks on, distance learning, mandatory vaccinations and state compensation. Done. It’s not rocket science.
Why would you survey parents over disease experts?
It took courage to vote on this issue — and apparently someone might be lacking in that area. Either way you voted you were upsetting roughly 50% of the population of parents. Thank you to the board members who voted (as you were elected to do). I respect each of your votes, whether or not we agree.
Thoughts on COVID
It’s what Missouri seems to want. It’s not like there’s countless people telling you to mask up, get vaccinated and stay inside on a constant basis. I feel terrible that these people are going through this pain, but the only people they can blame at this point are themselves, their families and/or their neighbors. Oh well. Missouri will be Missouri I guess.
If you have COVID you could literally fall out of a building and COVID would be the cause of death.
Whataburger
I tried it on my way to Florida and, wow, it was good.
Rand Paul blocked
People should be very concerned about all this censorship no matter what side you’re on.
A $3.5 trillion plan
Seriously they are bankrupting this country.
Waiting for someone who makes more than $400k/year to comment.
