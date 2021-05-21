Biden’s gift to Putin

Biden clears way for Russian pipeline after blocking Keystone Pipeline in U.S. The Nord Stream 2 deal will transfer Russian gas to Germany via a pipeline running under the Baltic Sea. “Stunning. In defiance of U.S. law, Biden is actively helping Putin build his pipeline,” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wrote on Twitter. “Objectively speaking, the Biden administration is shaping up to be the most pro-Russia administration of the modern era.” Biden is in bed with Putin.

Don’t punish gunowners

Most gunowners, myself included, have never used a gun in anger, have never hurt anyone. Why should I be punished because some sick individual takes out his/her frustration with a gun?

Bipartisan patriotism

The Republican Party does not have a monopoly on patriotism. Their actions this week, this year, this decade prove they haven’t a clue what America truly stands for.

Parks tax

Told you it would include the Civic Arena. Now you see why they wanted to act so quickly.

If it’s truly going to ALL parks yes. Something has to be done to improve it.

1/6 commission

Where are the investigations into the “summer of love riots,” which were 10X worse?

Good! Did they develop a commission to investigate the BLM protest?

Survey says ...

People feel the members of the City Council is out of touch with the community. Their (the City Council) reaction to this survey show how much because they just can’t comprehend why citizens are not satisfied with the streets.

This is more than just a communication problem. Get out and drive on these streets.

A lot of the areas with complaints are MoDOT’s responsibility. Be sure to complain to them.

New CDC guidelines

No more mask let it be a personal choice.

I am not wearing them anymore unless it’s at a hospital or doctor’s office. Tired of it.

Unemployment benefits

So if businesses are needing workers go get some of the homeless off the street and give them a job and money.

Plenty of work available in town. I pass at least 14 places a day with now hiring signs when I go to work.

Has it occurred to anyone that employers are looking to hire more people because consumer demand has been strengthened by increased unemployment benefits?