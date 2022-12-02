This is awesome news. I grew up at 1807 Edmond and the fire station was visible from our backyard. The neighborhood kids rode our bikes and played there as well.
Sewer rates
The sewer rate hasn’t been increased since 2017. That can’t go on forever.
St. Joseph has some of the highest sewer rates around. The Blacksnake project was so expensive for users. I don’t know how many more increases some taxpayers can handle at this time.
What a country
I do agree we live in the greatest country in the world bar none. Even though I don’t agree with who’s in the White House, the people spoke at the ballot. But every four years we can go to the polls and either keep them in office or elect someone else.
Gas prices fall
I see in some places in the U.S. gas is under $3 a gallon. It must be dropping on the news that the Republicans are going to investigate Hunter Biden and have a few more Kabuki Theater investigations.
Remembering
Dick DeShon
So sorry to hear of his passing. I will truly miss him.
Retail developments
The indoor mall business model is failing nationwide. Costs at the mall are rent and CAMs (common area maintenance). Have to pay the utilities to heat, air condition, etc. that huge indoor space. CAMs are much higher due to the nature of the property. What does the city have to do with it? They don’t set rents.
School discipline
I tend to agree with this. But we need to look at elementary-aged students as well. Not just high school aged students.
Helping the homeless
There are programs out to help get folk in the work field so they won’t be homeless. There are work forces they can go to to get jobs, temp services are always hiring every day. I’ve talked to a few homeless a few times. And most comments I got was I don’t wanna work. It’s easier just to live the way they do. No responsibilities, no bills or anything.
Birds head south
I was in awe yesterday as I watched a swarm bigger than I had ever seen in my life fly through here yesterday. I watched for approximately five minutes. It was amazing. I could not believe my eyes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.