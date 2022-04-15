Moscow’s man
I wonder if Trump had a seven-hour gap on phone calls during his Jan. 6th insurrection so he could call for instructions at the Moscow time zone?
Causes of inflation
Just to be clear the trillions in money printing had nothing to do with higher prices? Please report the whole story. The true definition of inflation is an increase in money supply, to clarify you have more money chasing a finite amount of goods.
Oil splurge
Biden’s empty-headed energy “policy” can only be compared to Michelle’s school lunch program for ineffectiveness. Last week came the announcement that 180 million barrels of oil will be removed from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve, this on top of the 80 million barrels removed earlier this year, as what amounts to a political publicity stunt.
Vehicle insurance
It’s not just because of high auto theft rates in Missouri. Every claim the insurance companies have to pay out are distributed among every policyholder in the pool in the form of increased premiums. It’s not helped by having a police department that views property crimes as a low priority.
Vehicle assessments
Wouldn’t just putting a cap on the value at the previous assessment without proof of improvements to the asset work, too?
More sports
Quit complaining about Masters and KU in sports page!
Trump and lies
Saturday Trump claimed, “... I think I’m the most honest human being, perhaps, that God has ever created.” This after 30,573 documented lies in four years.
Traffic concerns
This is a battle we have fought for years. I also live on Beechwood by Pickett. Raised both my girls here and traffic has been an issue for the 30 years I’ve lived here. Now I worry about my grands.
Fireworks suggestions
Do it at Missouri Western. Plenty of parking and exits and people from all around will be able to see it from their homes!
Lake Contrary would be a lot of fun. If only it had water and got cleaned up.
How about the undeveloped site for the Agricultural Expo east of town?
King Hill would be great. We could sit ... and see them clearly from our house.
I vote for Cool Crest mini-golf on the Belt Hwy!
Go back to Moila CC, when I was a kid we could go on course and they set them off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.