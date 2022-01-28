Vax debate
Anyone who wanted the jab has it and people like myself NEVER will. It’s here so get busy living or don’t.
The vax is extremely effective. The current rate of hospitalization is nearly 100% unvaccinated.
No one in their right mind is going to take a “vaccine” every six months for the rest of their life.
Vape detectors
Oh for the love of God… teach children. Quit spending money to make it a prison and teach our kids something useful.
Booster clinic
Trying to figure this out... Can’t you easily get a booster at pretty much any local pharmacy or doctor’s office?
You have all of those community needs and you spend the money on extra doses of something that doesn’t stop the disease, doesn’t keep people from spreading the disease.
Masks in schools
If you want to keep kids and staff in school; mandate masks.
I cannot imagine advocating an end to school masking right now, when those who work in schools are being infected in such huge numbers.
Don’t dare tell me what to do with my kids. Hide your kids forever if you’re scared. Mine are not your slaves.
MO House redistricting
Republicans overturned Clean Missouri because they knew it would take away their advantage.
Reporting on Lanning
The timing is interesting, but I think it is newsworthy. Of course, anyone can sue anyone and the existence of a lawsuit doesn’t mean the allegations are true. But, it would have been irresponsible not to report on it. But, I also think it would be newsworthy to look at the role of Mr. Josendale in the bankruptcy of his business and their later decision to abandon St. Joseph.
Masks and freedom
I agree with wearing a mask. My family is totally with that. We have been vaccinated. But where I don’t necessarily agree is the government, be it local, state or federal, telling us we have to. I believe a business should have complete control over their business.
More on Jan. 6
People break into Capitol. Duly elected officials investigate. Gingrich thinks latter, not former, group should be in jail. This is your “law and order” GOP in 2022.
Taking credit
Pfizer announced a new vaccine targeted for Omicron. Trump immediately took credit.
