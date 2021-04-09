Social distraction

Facebook is a waste of time and energy and serves primarily to raise blood pressure. Read a book or work a crossword.

MLB’s decision

Here’s today’s current GOP thinking... NEWS: #McConnell in Kentucky calls actions of #MLB, #Coke and #Delta in opposition of Georgia voting law “stupid.” “My warning to corporate America is to stay out of politics,” he says. “I’m not talking about political contributions,” he adds.

Unbelievable. How can anyone support this idiocy?

Vaccine passports

In the ‘90s, we had to be vaccinated to get into school. Why was nobody crying about that?

The vaccine doesn’t protect you from getting the virus. Nor does it prevent you from spreading it. Its sole purpose is to lessen the chance you die from the virus. So requiring the vaccine to travel is ignorance at its finest.

There are several countries around the world that require you to show proof of certain vaccinations before entry. It’s been this way for decades.

Masks forever

If that’s what it takes to keep others safe, I’ll wear a mask the rest of my life. No problem.

Voter suppression

Let’s talk about the real cancel culture in America. Republicans are trying to cancel millions of people of color from voting.

Republicans in GA made it illegal to hand somebody a bottle of water or an apple if they’re in line to vote. Just think about that. It’s illegal, in a “Bible belt” state, to hand someone water while waiting to vote. I wouldn’t want to answer for that decision when I meet Jesus.

Vaccine reluctance

The scientists that study at Foxnewsmax University know better than to take that poison!

Riverfront development

Most river cities that have invested in their riverfronts and downtowns have been very happy with the results. St. Joe made a mistake pulling people and money away from the area they stood to profit from most. I am happy to see the wheels turning in this direction.

We are a river city and we’re missing out on the potential of utilizing the grounds and the river itself.

Banning police chokeholds

So are we banning criminals from fighting back also?

Vapes in schools

A shame so many kids can’t immerse themselves in studies, sports and wholesome fun, instead of addictive drugs.

Hospital funding

The Republicans in Jefferson City could actually fund the Medicaid expansion that Missouri voters passed last year, which benefits rural hospitals to an even greater degree than urban ones... but nah... they’d rather obstruct the process by tying up funding.